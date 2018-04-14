14 April 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Commonwealth Games - Quadri Through to Final As Adeniyi Wins Another Wrestling Gold

By Jide Alaka

Nigeria's No.1 table tennis player, Aruna Quadri, has qualified for the final of the event after defeating India's Sharath Achanta 4-0 - 12-10, 11-9, 11-9, and 11-7. He will face Singapore's Ning Pao in the final on Sunday

Also, at the Carrara Sports Arena wrestling pavilion, Aminat Adeniyi snagged the gold in the 62 kg Nordic System after her opponent; Canada's Michelle Fazzari retired because of an injury.

Nigeria's medal haul now stands at nine gold, seven silver, and six bronze medals for the eighth position on the overall medals table.

