Nigeria: Things to Avoid On Social Media When You Are in a Serious Relationship

We all know and should know certain behaviors should cease or be very limited once you are married or in a serious relationship. Just in case you don't know or you thought you could get away with it, I will share with you the don'ts of social media when you are in marital bond and/or a committed relationship.

*Liking and commenting on ex-girlfriends/boyfriends or any person other than family

Unless you are trying to get into an intense argument or want to head to divorce court quickly, do not respond period. It is seen as a sign of disrespect to your mate and might give the "ex" a suggestion you are still into them or wanting them. Even if your mate is not the overly jealous type, their friends and family might ask questions which can stir the mix in a bad way.

*Do not argue or get physically violent on your post

You would think this was a no brainer, but in times of anger and distress sometimes people do not think rationally. Do not start with I am so angry with him/her right now! And definitely do not video your business. You don't want your business going viral. In addition, you already know somebody will fuel the situation with questions and comments of unsolicited advice. Just in case you didn't remember, once it's out on the web there is no retrieving it. Even if you later delete it someone has probably saved it and it can't be retrieved. Work out your problems offline and get professional counseling if needed.

*Keep your sex life off the "Gram" and Facebook

Your intimate moments should only be shared between the privacy of you and your mate. Keep the pictures and comments very tactful. Remember, family, friends, co-workers and the lurking "ex's" will all be privy to what's going on or not going on if you share it. Sex is a beautiful experience between two consenting adults, social media is not the place to put the times you are getting busy in the bedroom or wherever you like to partake your intimate moments.

*Do not post subtle digs at your spouse on social media

No pictures of a fat person needing to exercise or whatever. Passive aggressive comments regarding your mate is a disaster waiting to happen. Your 1710 friends should not be privy to these things and it makes you look bad and petty. It should be you and your spouse against the world. Be adult and speak with them regarding problems and concerns.

*Keep your negative comments about the in-laws off your post

You don't want to start a fight that can't be won. Don't burden your friends and lurkers with the things you don't like about your in-laws. Don't mention their cooking, the nosey mother or the bad jokes of the father. If you need to vent call your bestie on the phone and get it off your chest. Don't assume if you are not friends with them directly that they won't hear about your post or see if through another family member or friend of a friend.

*Money earned, Money needed and Expensive gifts

If you didn't know, some of the biggest problems in marriage is romance and finance. There are all kinds of people on social media therefore for your safety and protection; you shouldn't post your payroll deposits, loads of cash money etc. If you are having money issues, social media is not the place to put your personal business. Using social media to talk about this could very well isolate or insult your partner. So refrain from doing so.

Marriage and relationships are difficult enough without the outside influence of social media. The age of social media and having everything broadcasted seems like a way of life. There is however plenty of things we should not broadcast and post on Facebook or Instagram or any other social media platform. It's called the World Wide Web for a reason. Remember once in cyber space it's always there and regrets will be too late to delete.So stay away from putting your business out there. Stay safe. Respect your relationship. Make it private.

To our happiness. Cheers.