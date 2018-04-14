Nigeria: Government Is Using Security Forces to Frame Me for Murder, Says Senator Sani

Kaduna — Following allegations of a murder case against him by the police, Senator representing Kaduna central senatorial zone, Senator Shehu Sani, has said that some people in government are now using security forces to frame him.

The lawmaker explained in a tweet yesterday that some people are abusing power and plotting to use security forces to frame him. Sani's reaction came less than 24-hours after he was invited by the Kaduna Police, requesting that he appears at the command headquarters in Kadun. This was after he was mentioned in a murder case.

The Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, Austin Iwar, said he wrote to the senator asking him to appear at the Command Headquarters in Kaduna for questioning on April 30th.

Describing Governor El-Rufai as a "military administrator", he said, "What is happening in Kaduna is simply tyranny. We don't have an elected governor but a military administrator, one who thinks that everything should go his way. He engineered my suspension from the party. That is about a year and half ago. When his own suspension (El-Rufai') came, he became very angry, using bulldozers to bring down buildings."