14 April 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Soldiers Coerced Me to Implicate Shehu Sani in Murder Case - - Suspect

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abdulsalam Muhammad

A principal suspect in the alleged murder of one Lawan Maiduna of Kaduna state, Garba Isa, weekend painted a gruesome picture of how the military tortured him to implicate a Senator representing Kaduna Central at upper chamber, Senator Shehu Sani in a murder case.

46-year-old Isa, a resident of Kabalan Doki told Vanguard that "I saw hell in the hands of the military and police over their desperate attempt to implicate senator Sani".

He said "I am a professional painter and also a member of vigilante, I swear to God that Shehu Sani never knew me. Even if he passes here now, I believe he would not know me at all but they insisted I must implicate him but I refused'. Isa said he was tortured to "accept the fact that Senator Sani gave one Bashir Hamdada money to kill Maiduna".

He told Saturday Vanguard that the military took him to Ahmed Aruwa's Farm located along Kaduna- Abuja road where they threatened to kill him if he did not accept to implicate Senator Sani as the man that hired him to kill Lawan Maiduna.

Isa explained that, "I never knew Bashir Hamdada, let alone his illegal activities, but I was tortured and forced to make a statement that could implicate the senator over the alleged murder."

Speaking further on his experience at the military detention centres, Isa said,"I spent two weeks facing series of torture while I was with the military before I was handed over to Kaduna state CID".

He said, "it all began when the military invited me to identify some persons arrested in connection with alleged murder of the said person."

"Immediately we came to the place where the arrested persons were tortured, soldiers began to torture me and insisted that I must mention Sani's name to be the one behind the murder".

'At the CID office in Kaduna, the CID, I spent a month before I was taken to prison on awaiting trial, but I was quickly granted bail to go and seek medical attention over wounds sustained while in detention that arose from right violation". He lamented that "I was accused without any physical evidence to support their charges".

Nigeria

Uncontrolled Population Growth a Cause for Concern - Panelists

THE 2nd Vanguard Economic Discourse held yesterday lived up to the expected billing with consensus on the urgent need… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.