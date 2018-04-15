Nigeria: Davido Wins Big At 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards

Nigerian pop artiste, Davido, won big at the just concluded Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).

The DMW boss edged out his Nigerian/African counterparts including Wizkid, Too Fan, Cassper Nyovest, Nasty C, Olamide and Tiwa Savage to take home the prestigious "African artiste of the Year" award.

Nigerian singer, Runtown, won the same award in 2017.

The new win adds to Davido's inventory of awards.

At home, the superstar singer leads this year's Headies Awards nominees list with the highest number of nods - six (6), with two of his hit singles (IF and FIA) competing in the same category "Best pop single".

Prolific Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, took home "Hiplife/Hip-hop Artiste of the Year" and "Best rapper of the year" respectively while veteran Ghanaian singer, Naa Amanua Dodoo, was honoured with the "Lifetime achievement Award"

The event was held at the International Conference Centre in Accra, Ghana.

See full list of winners below:

Highlife Song Of the Year

Dream - Kumi Guitar

Bronya - Wutah

Odo - KiDi - WINNER

Angela - Kuami Eugene

Over - R2bees

Hustle - Ebony

Gospel Song Of The Year

Bo Noo Ni - Joe Mettle ft Loigi Maclean - WINNER

Boot 4 Boot- Joyce Blessing

Obi Nyanime - Patience Nyarko

Efatawo - Nacee

Adom - Gifty Osei

Jehovah - Ceccy Twum

Hiplife Song of the Year

Total Cheat - Fancy Gadam ft Sarkodie - WINNER

Boys Boys - Nacee F. Guru

Obi Agyi Obi Girl - Captain Planet ft Kofi Kinataa

Ayoo - Shatta Wale

One Corner - Patapaa

Hip-Hop Song Of The Year

State Of The Art - Teephlow

Light It Up - Sarkodie

Grind Day (Remix) - Kwesi Arthur ft Sarkodie & Medikal - WINNER

Pen and Paper - Kojo-Cue & Shaker

Dear God - B4Bonah

Reggae/Dancehall Song Of The Year

Until The Dawn - Efya

My Own - Samini - WINNER

My Name - Stonebwoy

Faya Burn Dem - Article Wan

Rewind - Mzvee

Dem Confuse - Shatta Wale

Afro Pop Song Of The Year

Makoma - Adina

Oh Yeah - King Promise

Say You Love Me -KiDi

Sing My Name -MzVee

Jennifer Lomotey - Kurl Songz

Sponsor - Ebony - WINNER

My Baby - Magnom

Come From Afar - Stonebwoy

Gospel Artiste Of The Year

Joyce Blessing

Patience Nyarko

Joe Mettle - WINNER

Celestine Donkor

Nacee

Gifty Osei

HighLife Artiste Of The Year

Wutah

Kidi

Kuami Eugene - WINNER

Becca

Reggae/Dancehall Artiste Of The Year

Shatta Wale

Ebony

Stonebwoy - WINNER

Mzvee

Songwriter Of The Year

Kumi Guitar: Dream - Kumi Guitar

Joe Mettle: Bo Noo Ni - Joe Mettle

Bullet: Maame Hw3 - Ebony - WINNER

Kofi Kinaata: Last Show - Willis Beatz

Samini: My Own - Samini

Stonebwoy: My Name - Stonebwoy

Best Music Video Of The Year

Dream - Kumi Guitar - Abass

Selfish - King Promise - Vertex

My Girl - B4Bonah - David Nicol Sey

Wedding Car - Opanka - Bra Shizzle

Obi Agyi Obi Girl - Captain Planet - Gyo-Phamous Filmz - WINNER

Pen & Paper - Kojo Cue & Shaker - E Kumodzi

Record Of The Year

Dream - Kumi Guitar

My Own - Samini

Glory - Sarkodie

State Of The Art - Teephlow - WINNER

Hiplife/Hip-hop Artiste of the Year

Ponobiom

R2bees

Captain Planet

Kwesi Arthur

Sarkodie - WINNER

VVIP

Best Male Vocal Performance

Joe Mettle - Bo No Nii - WINNER

King Promise - Selfish

Kidi - Odo

Kuami Eugene - Angela

Mugeez - Over

Samini - My Own

Best Female Vocal Performance

Adina - Makoma - WINNER

Nana Yaa - Don't Leave Me Alone

Efya - Love

Mzvee - Bright Lights

Becca - Summuy3

Best Group of the Year

VVIP

R2bees

Wutah - WINNER

Best Rapper of the Year

Eno Barony - Fear No Man

Teflon - Phlowducation

Sarkodie - Light It Up - WINNER

Shaker - Pen and Paper

Ko-jo Cue - Pen and Paper

Strongman - Transformer

Best Collaboration of the Year

Bo Noo Ni - Joe Mettle Ft Luigi Maclean

Sing My Name Remix-- Mzvee Ft Patoranking

Jennifer Lomotey-- Kurl Songs ft Sarkodie

Pain Killer-- Sarkodie ft Runtown

Taking Over-- Shatta Wale Ft S.M Militants - WINNER

Obi Agye Obi Girl-- Captain Planet ft Kofi Kinata

Na Wash-- Becca ft Patoranking

African Artiste of the Year

Davido - WINNER

Wizkid

Too Fan

Cassper Nyovest

Nasty C

Tiwa Savage

Olamide

Best New Artiste of the Year

King Promise

Kurl Songz

Kidi

Kuami Eugene - WINNER

Magnom

Kwesi Arthur

B4Bonah

Album of the Year

Epistles Of Mama - Stonebwoy

Highest - Sarkodie

Daavi - Mzvee

Bonyfied - Ebony - WINNER

Song of the Year

Joe Mettle - Bo No Nii

Shatta Wale - Ayoo

King Promise - Oh Yeah

Sarkodie ft Runtown -Painkiller

Patapaa - One Corner

Ebony - Sponsor

Kuami Eugene- Angela

KiDi - Odo

Shatta Wale ft S.M Militants - Taking Over

Fancy Gandam ft Sarkodie - Total Cheat - WINNER

Magnom-My Baby

Captain Planet ft Kofi Kinaata - Obi Agi Obi Girl

Wutah - Bronya

Artiste of the Year For VGMAs 2018

Joe Mettle

Ebony - WINNER

Shatta Wale

Sarkodie

Stonebwoy

UNSUNG Artiste Of The Year 2018

Kelvyn Boy - WINNER

Dope Nation

Dhat Gyal

OBK

Real MC

Christian

Lifetime Achievement Award

Naa Amanua Dodoo - WINNER