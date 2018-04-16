Nigeria: Trump to Host Nigerian President April 30

President Muhammadu Buhari will meet U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on April 30 to discuss issues on the… Read more »

"President Trump looks forward to discussing ways to enhance our strategic partnership and advance our shared priorities: promoting economic growth and reforms, fighting terrorism and other threats to peace and security, and building on Nigeria's role as a democratic leader in the region," the White House said in a statement.

President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria will meet Donald Trump in Washington on April 30 to discuss issues including "fighting terrorism" and economic, the White House announced Sunday.

