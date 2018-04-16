Police in Kanungu have started investigating circumstances under which a 64-year-old French national died while on his way from a gorilla tracking expedition.

Tutin Jean Piere, who also works with France Embassy in Kenya died on Saturday at Kanyambeho-Kinurira cell in Buremba parish, Mpungu Sub County, Kanungu District.

The Bwindi and Mgahinga national park conservation area manager, Mr Pontius Ezuma said the incident happened at about 11:50am near Kitahurira Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) out post inside Bwindi national park.

According to Christine Posi, 59,another French national who was part of the team, their colleague developed a strange illness soon after returning from Bwindi Impenetrable National Park where they had spent time together tracking gorillas.

They were residing at Mahogany Lodge in Kayonza Sub County.

Kigezi Region Police Spokesperson Elly Maate says that the body of the deceased has been taken to City Mortuary in Kampala for postmortem as part of ongoing investigations into the matter.

This is the second tourist to die in Kigezi Sub-region in this month alone, with the recent being a British national who collapsed and died on April 7 on his way to tour the Batwa settlement in Butanda Sub County, Kabale District.

Shukla Mukesh , 60, a British tourist died in Kyevu Butanda Sub County, Kabale District. The deceased together with three other tourists identified as; Tejal Raval, Nishma Raval and Kalvinder Barad were heading to Pygmies Settlement Area in Butanda Sub County for a tour.

Mukesh collapsed as they were climbing a hill in Kyevu and died while being rushed to the nearby Kyevu Health Centre II.