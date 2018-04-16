Kenyatta to Hold Talks With Queen, PM May in UK Visit

President Uhuru Kenyatta leaves for the United Kingdom on Monday on a five-day visit that will see him hold talks with Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Theresa May.

The President will hold the bilateral talks after attending the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting.

He will also meet Kenyans living in the UK as well as deliver an address at Chatham House, where "he will showcase to the global audience the progress Kenya has made in achieving inclusive economic growth and the positive role it plays in supporting regional peace", State House said.

TRADE

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma said the President's talks with the Queen and Ms May will be centred on trade, investment, security, and the bilateral relations between Kenya and the UK.

"We expect discussions that relate to our bilateral relations with the UK, which is very important because the UK is one of our big importers in terms of our products whether it is horticultural products like flowers, whether it is our tea and many more," Dr Juma said.

The CS said the President's schedule includes meetings with Kenyan investors based in the UK as well as those from other Commonwealth countries.

INVESTORS

On Tuesday, the President is scheduled to visit the London Stock Exchange for a meeting with investors where he will use the event to discuss areas of investment opportunities for his Big Four agenda and job creation.

Also on the agenda is building momentum for the Blue Economy global conference, which Kenya will host later in the year.

"The visit is essentially a platform for the President to share his view on a range of areas as a Kenyan leader and a pan-Africanist," the State House spokesman said.