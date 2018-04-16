Zimbabwe: Leader of the New School Episode With Takura

This Week on Keep it Real Fridays! In the news! SELETINE (Social Architect) & Brian Willis (No relation to Bruce!) talk about the weekend forecast of events, new visuals from Mariachi, Stunner, Ex Q , Vimbai Zimuto #Nipplegate 2.0 and more! Award winning artiste; and man of the hour Takura pops in to catch up with the boys during the press run for his Album launch.

Takura talks about being open for business, how his daughter gives him purpose; investing in two new artists; why rap beefs are corny; his relationships with Stunner & Jnr Brown ; finding new management and reflecting on the wave with Kosha, Mungandidii video controversy Takura also gives some investment advice to budding artists, pledging to perform at a charity event, why he wouldn't mind working with Vimbai Zimuto and soooo much MORE! #KIRFPlaylist 13/03/ 2018: Asaph - Hate to say it (remix) Coco - Cruise control Gze ft Jnr Brown, Take Fizzo - Yzia (Vroom vroom) [Throwback Track] Percy - Get Up Adrian Tate ft Karizma- Ndanyura [Ride out Track] Shout out to Vic Enlisted for this week's backtracks Make sure you follow @SELETINE @BrianWillisZw @KeepitRealFri #KIRF #ZimHipHop #Podcasts On all social media platforms If you happen listen to the show on iTunes please subscribe and drop us a 5 star review! Thank you for your support!