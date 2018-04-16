Zimbabwe: MDC-T Candidate Manguma Beaten By Soldiers

press release

Stanley Manguma, aspiring @MDC_T_ candidate for Gutu West Constituency, was brutally assaulted by soldiers from 4.2 Brigade at Mpandawana Growth point yesterday. Manguma and his colleagues were driving to the @MDCAllianceZW rally in Nyika.

Manguma and co were stopped at an intersection to give way for a troop of soldiers on a running drill. The officer controlling traffic signalled for them to go but a senior officer subsequently stopped them. He alleged that they had not obeyed instructions to stop.

Upon inspection of the car, the senior officer noticed that the car was full of people clad in MDC regalia & instantly commenced assaulting Manguma as he sat on the driver's seat, shouting obscenities against the opposition. Manguma sustained a broken nose & multiple injuries.

Manguma was admitted @ Gutu Mission Hospital last night where he is recovering.