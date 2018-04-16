16 April 2018

Dream Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe: MDC-T Candidate Manguma Beaten By Soldiers

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Stanley Manguma, aspiring @MDC_T_ candidate for Gutu West Constituency, was brutally assaulted by soldiers from 4.2 Brigade at Mpandawana Growth point yesterday. Manguma and his colleagues were driving to the @MDCAllianceZW rally in Nyika.

Manguma and co were stopped at an intersection to give way for a troop of soldiers on a running drill. The officer controlling traffic signalled for them to go but a senior officer subsequently stopped them. He alleged that they had not obeyed instructions to stop.

Upon inspection of the car, the senior officer noticed that the car was full of people clad in MDC regalia & instantly commenced assaulting Manguma as he sat on the driver's seat, shouting obscenities against the opposition. Manguma sustained a broken nose & multiple injuries.

Manguma was admitted @ Gutu Mission Hospital last night where he is recovering.

Zimbabwe

Sanitary Wear So Expensive, Women Forced to Use Free Contraceptives

MOST Zimbabwean women are now using contraceptives to avert their menstrual cycle due to prohibitive charges for… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Dream Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.