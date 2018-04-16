Zimbabwe: Obama's Ex-Advisor in Zim

The local chapter of Young African Leaders Initiative Regional Leadership Centre South Africa (Yali RLC-SA) tomorrow hosts Black Aids Institute founder and former American president Barack Obama's health advisor Phill Wilson (pictured) for a public debate.

The event, to be held at Batanai Gardens in Harare from 8:30am to 12 noon, will see Yali alumni, members of the public and other panellists engaging Wilson around economic and social consequences of HIV and Aids stigma and discrimination in Zimbabwe.

Yali Zimbabwe Chapter co-ordinator Takemore Mazuruse highlighted the importance of the engagement in tackling stigma and discrimination.

He said the event, which is supported by the United States embassy, would be open to everyone and Wilson, who will be joined by other panellists, would use his personal experiences to tackle the stigma and discrimination issue.

Wilson, who founded the Black Aids Institute and is a prominent African-American HIV and Aids activist, said he was geared for the event.

Mazuruse said after the Harare event, Wilson would speak at another Yali alumni reception on Tuesday at 6pm at the Nust-American Corner in Bulawayo.

Wilson became an activist after discovering that he was HIV-positive in the 1980s.