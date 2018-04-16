Photo: Tawanda Mudimu/The Herald

MDC Alliance partners here are allegedly failing to pay $40 to a disc jockey (DJ) they hired with his equipment for MDC-T president Mr Morgan Tsvangirai's memorial service in February. Mr Tsvangirai died on February 14 and the MDC Alliance held a memorial service at the Large City Hall on February 17.

The memorial was attended mainly by opposition leaders who include MDC president Professor Welshman Ncube, fired MDC-T deputy president Dr Thokozani Khupe, among other senior opposition leaders here.

The alliance partners hired a Bulawayo DJ, Mqondisi Nzipho, who charged them $60 for his services.

Mr Nzipho walked into our Bulawayo Bureau newsroom to reveal that he had only been paid $20.

"I was hired to be a DJ at the MDC-T memorial service in Bulawayo," he said. "I had initially charged $150 for my services. But after they negotiated downwards I agreed to do it for $60 as they promised to give me all my money on the day."

Mr Nzipho said the Mr Tendai Biti-led People's Democratic Party provincial chairperson only identified as Mr Gora facilitated his hiring.

Mr Nzipho said Mr Gora has been giving him the run-around when he asks for his money.

He said it was shameful that political parties that claim to be a government-in-waiting could not even honour small debts.

"I am a family man and being a DJ is my only source of income," he said. "It is very sad that people whose power I fear do not want to pay their debts.

"Now that they did not pay me my difference on the day of service, I want the money that I had initially charged. Meaning I am being owed $130."

Mr Gora said they owed Mr Nzipho $40. He said Mr Nzipho was at fault because he had not shown up to collect his money.

"His money is ready, but he has not collected it," he said. "I told him to go and collect it from Phulu (PDP vice president Kucaca Phulu). Do not try to find a story where there is none."