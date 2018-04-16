16 April 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Zimbabwe: 'I Saved My Mom's Contact Number As 'Gucci Grace', Says Mugabe's Son

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Gushungo/Instagram
Robert Jr with mom Grace Mugabe.

Zimbabwean former first lady Grace Mugabe's son jokingly said that he saved his mother's contact number as "Gucci Grace" - before laughing and retracting the during an interview with a local radio station, Zim Metro.

Robert Jr said that the nickname "Gucci Grace", which was given to his mother for her love of expensive clothes, didn't bother him at all.

He said that he saw the nickname as a way through which people showed their admiration for the former first lady.

"I have actually saved her number in my phone as 'Gucci Grace'... get out, I am playing. No, I mean she likes dressing nice and funny enough she does not even have Gucci in her closet, funny thing. But, I guess because it's a G, so it's 'Gucci Grace' and I like the name now because a lot of people like Gucci more than they hate Gucci. So, you going to love Gucci, you going to love Grace," said Robert Jr.

Grace became a controversial figure during the time that her husband, Robert Mugabe, was in power.

Her hopes of succeeding Mugabe were dashed when the army forced the nonagenarian from power in November, and Emmerson Mnangagwa took over.

Watch video

Source: News24

Zimbabwe

Sanitary Wear So Expensive, Women Forced to Use Free Contraceptives

MOST Zimbabwean women are now using contraceptives to avert their menstrual cycle due to prohibitive charges for… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.