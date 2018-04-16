Eritrea: 5th YPDJ Conference in Saudi Arabia

Asmara — The 5th YPDJ conference was conducted in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, from 11 to 13 April in the presence of Mr. Yemane Gebreab, Head of Political Affairs at the PFDJ, the Eritrean Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Mr. Mohammed-Omar Mahmoud, Eritrean Consuls in the cities of Riyadh and Jeddah as well as heads of different national associations.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Mohammed-Omar said that Eritrea is exerting diplomatic effort based on mutual cooperation to ensure peace and stability in the Horn of Africa.

Stating that conscious youth organization is vital for continuity and the basis for development, the Ambassador said that the vigorous activities the Eritrean youths in different countries are conducting make significant contribution in national development programs.

The event highlighted artistic performances by students of Jeddah International School.