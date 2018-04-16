Somalia: Puntland Security Forces Seize UAE Officials At Bosaso Airport

Puntland security forces were reported to have seized UAE officials with luggage and boxes at Bosaso airport on Saturday morning.

Sources at the airport told Radio Shabelle that the security forces blocked UAE team to load military equipment on to the plane after refusing to have their luggage and boxes scanned.

The move has sparked standoff at the airport between UAE military trainers and Puntland security officials, according to a local official who spoke to Radio Shabelle by phone.

UAE trains and pays salaries for Puntland maritime police forces [PMPF] and has a military base in Bosaso city, the commercial hub of Puntland, located in northeastern Somalia.

This came days after Somali Federal government has seized last Sunday $9.6 million cash from UAE plane at Mogadishu's Aden Abdulle International Airport.