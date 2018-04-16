Africa: Music Icon N'dour Set for Kigali Mo Ibrahim Show

Senegalese singer and songwriter Youssou N'Dour is expected in Kigali for his inaugural performance on April 29, to headline the Mo Ibrahim Concert at this year's Mo Ibrahim Governance Weekend.

The Ibrahim Governance Weekend, a flagship event of the Mo Ibrahim Foundation, is held every year in a different African country.

The three-day event brings together prominent African political and business leaders, representatives from civil society, multilateral and regional institutions as well as Africa's major international partners to debate issues of critical importance to Africa.

The 2017 Laureate, former Liberian president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, will be celebrated at a Leadership Ceremony on April 27.

N'Dour will be performing with the band Super Étoile de Dakar, alongside Rwandan artists Riderman (Emery Gatsinzi), Knowless (Butera), Phiona Mbabazi, and Charly na Nina. Kenyan afro-pop band Sauti Sol and Nigeria's PSquare will also perform at the concert.

The Mo Ibrahim Concert will take place at the Kigali Convention Centre from 6pm, and it will be free of charge.

Born in Dakar, Senegal in 1959, N'Dour is most well known for his biggest international hit single 7 Seconds with Neneh Cherry, and his Grammy Award winning album Egypt.

He wrote and performed the official anthem of the 1998 Fifa World Cup with Axelle Red La Cour des Grands.

With more than 40 albums and film soundtracks to his name, N'Dour has enjoyed a music career spanning several continents over four decades, during which he has collaborated with artists such as Bruce Springsteen, Wyclef Jean, Sting, Peter Gabriel, Axelle Red, Alan Stivell, Bran Van 3000, Cherry, Paul Simon, Tracy Chapman, James Newton Howard, Branford Marsalis, Ryuichi Sakamoto, Dido, Lou Reed, Bruce Cockburn, and others.

N'Dour also went into acting, and played the role of the African-British abolitionist Olaudah Equiano in the movie Amazing Grace, which chronicled the efforts of William Wilberforce to end slavery in the British Empire.