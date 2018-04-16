Liberia: Weah Consoles Algeria

President George Manneh Weah, has sent a Message of Condolence to Mr. Abdelaziz Bouteflika, President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, following the tragic Algerian military plane crash.

The plane, an Ilyushin Il-76, was travelling to Bechar and Tindouf in the south-west of the country. The Tindouf region, which borders Western Sahara, is home to refugee camps.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, in his Condolence Message to his Algerian counterpart, President Weah said, "It is with profound shock and deep sorrow that we have learned of the unfortunate news of the Algerian military plane crash resulting into the deaths of at least 257 persons, mostly army personnel and their families."

The Liberian Leader extended to President Bouteflika and through him to the Government and People of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, especially the bereaved families, Liberia's heartfelt condolences for the irreparable loss sustained.

President Weah prays that the Almighty Allah will grant his dear brother, His Excellency Mr. Bouteflika and the bereaved families strength, courage and fortitude as they go through this period of national mourning.-Press release