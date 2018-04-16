Photo: Capital FM

Vice-Chairperson Consolata Nkatha, Commissioners Paul Kurgat and Margaret Mwachanya announcing their exit from IEBC.

Nairobi — Three commissioners at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission led by Vice Chairperson Consolata Nkatha, Paul Kurgat and Margaret Mwachanya have resigned citing disunity in their ranks.

In a joint statement issued by the three Monday, the commissioners expressed concern over external meddling g in the commission's affairs saying Chairperson Wafula Chebukati has failed to provide leadership.

The resignation of the three leaves the commission technically dysfunctional with only Chebukati, and Commissioners Boya Molu and Abdi Guliye remaining put.

Commissioner Roselyn Akombe was the first IEBC commissioner to call it quit at the height of 2017's repeat presidential poll.