16 April 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: University Lecturer Shot Dead in Mogadishu

Unknown gunmen, believed to be Al Shabaab assassins have shot and killed a Somali University lecturer in Mogadishu, witnesses and Police said on Monday.

The professor, Ismail Hajji Addow was gunned down outside his residence in Mogadishu's northern Deynile district on Sunday evening at around 8:00 pm, according to a witness.

Late Addow was a teaching Sharia law at Somalia University in Mogadishu, and the motive behind his assassinations is yet unclear, but, Police said an investigation is underway.

