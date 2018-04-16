Somalia: Forces Carry Out Massive Security Operation in Mogadishu

Somali government forces have conducted a massive security operation in Mogadishu, the Somali capital on Sunday night amid a rise in killings and attacks.

The security sweep targeted Yaqshid, Deynile, Howlwadag and Heliwa districts in the capital during the night, and arrested dozens of people linked to Al-Shabaab militants.

Police and Intelligence officers did not specify the number of the people detained in the overnight operation, however, the local residents confirmed the troops seized youths.

The security operation came hours after Somali PM Hassan Ali Khaire held meeting with security chiefs in Mogadishu, and urged them to tighten the city's security and protect people.