Nigeria: Former Teacher Picks Presidential Form of Freedom and Justice Party

A former class room teacher, Mr Abanitus Dangir, has picked the 2019 presidential nomination form of the Freedom and Justice Party, vowing to make standard of education and uninterrupted power supply, the focus of his presidency, if he wins.

Dangir, who secured the presidential form at the party's headquarters in Abuja over the weekend, also identified lack of supervision and corruption as part of the major challenges confronting the development of the Nigeria's education sector.

The former class teacher, who hails from Guyuk local government area of Adamawa State, added that besides ensuring adequate funding of the sector, he will monitr the use of the released fund to ensure optimum result for the sector.

He said, "As a classroom teacher who is conversant with the ordeals of the education sector, I will make sure I use the opportunity to make the sector straight.

"Careful study shows that greater percentage of people with high blood pressure, hypertension, suicide and frustration is caused by the challenge of not being able to sponsor their children in school.

"If Nigerian citizens can enjoy education subsidy, many broken homes will reunite, our society will experience peace.

"You will notice that if one wakes up in the morning and remember that he/she has not paid school fees, your system will be disorganized," he observed.

He promised that if he became the president, his administration would also do everything possible to fix the power supply.

Dangir also promised to ensure that useful laws and order were enforced as well tackle the issue of security insecurity in all its forms.

"It is also important that an establishment if anti-terorrism practice commission is inevitable; we will use very technology to put the borders under control."

Dangir expressed confidence that he had the capability and the ability to win the election, adding that he belonged to the young generation that Nigerians were yearning for.

The national chairman of the party, Dr Breakforth Onwunbuya, who received Dangir's expression of interest form, disclosed that he was the second person to have obtained the party's expression of interest forms ahead the 2019 presidential election.

He said that the party would present credible candidate that Nigerians would be willing to vote for.

"This party represents fairness and justice. We will not accept any imposition of candidate or lack of internal democracy.

"Everything done here will be transparent because we are here for justice," he said.