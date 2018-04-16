16 April 2018

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: Babangida Pledges Support for Northern Stakeholders' Assembly

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abu Nmodu

Former military president, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, has lauded the Northern Leaders Stakeholders Assembly (NLSA) for ensuring the advancement of the country and pledged his support for the assembly.

Babangida made the pledge yesterday when members of the group paid him a courtesy visit in Minna.

The former leader described the assembly as "a forum that should be encouraged because of its commitment to the unity of Nigeria and maintenance of its territorial integrity.

"I want to commend you for your idea to ensure the advancement of the country. I believe that we should support peaceful co-existence in the country.

"We will encourage what you are doing and support you to succeed."

The chairman of the Assembly, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, described the body as a non partisan political group.

He said people of Northern extraction were free to register as members of the group, irrespective of their ethnic, religious and political belief.

He added that "as nonpartisan body, our mission is to create and nurture a culture of tolerance and togetherness by providing a platform for northerners to pursue a more civilised line of action in the field of politics."

Yakasai said NLSA was established on Feb. 10 this year, and dedicated to the promotion of cultural and political unity and amity among northerners and Nigerians at large.

The group then conferred former president Babangida with patron of the group.

Some members of the Assembly were Alhaji Umar Gali Na'Abba, former Speaker, House of Representatives, and former governor of Niger, Dr Babangida Aliyu.

Nigeria

Do 1-in-5 Nigerian Adults Suffer From Long-Term Depression?

Alarmed about what it said were rising suicides in Africa's most populous country, a national newspaper in Nigeria… Read more »

Read the original article on Leadership.

Copyright © 2018 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.