Ghana: Pres Leads Delegation to CHOGM in London

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo left the country last Saturday to attend the 25th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) which begins today in London, United Kingdom.

The meeting, which is being held on the theme, 'Towards a common future', will afford the Heads of Government in the Commonwealth the opportunity to address the shared global challenges they face and agree on a common solution to create a better future," a statement issued by the presidency said.

On the sidelines of the summit, President Akufo-Addo will hold meetings with British Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson; leader of the Labour Party and leader of the opposition, Jeremy Corbyn; Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan; and the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William.

The President will also deliver the keynote address at the UK-Ghana Chamber of Commerce Investment Summit; speak at the Malaria Summit, hosted by Bill Gates; attend the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council Business Forum; and deliver the keynote speech at the London School of Economics' Africa Summit, on the theme, 'Africa at work: Educated, employed and empowered.'

He was accompanied by the First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo; Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Mrs. Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, MP; Minister for Trade and Industry, Mr. Alan Kyerematen; Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Ms. Otiko Afisa Djaba; Minister for Business Development, Alhaji Awal Mohammed; and officials from the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.

President Akufo-Addo and the delegation will return to Ghana on Sunday, April 22.

In the absence of the President, the Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, will, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act as President.