House approves 3-month state of emergency across Egypt.

The House of Representatives has approved a presidential decree to impose a three-month state of emergency across Egypt.

The three months already started on Saturday at 1.00 a.m., according to the decree.

The state of emergency is declared in light of hazardous security conditions in the country.

The House approved the decree after reviewing a report by the general committee Sunday.

Under the decree, the Armed Forces and police should take whatever measures they see necessary to counter the threat of terrorism, maintain security across Egypt and protect public and private property, as well as civilian lives.

MENA