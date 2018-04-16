16 April 2018

The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

West Africa: Ecowas Leaders Commend President Weah

The Extraordinary Summit of the Economic Community of West African States, (ECOWAS) opened in the Togolese Capital Lome, with a recognition and commendation of the Liberian President George Manneh Weah.

President Weah's attendance at this Extraordinary Summit is his first appearance as President of Liberia.

According to a dispatch from Lome, ECOWAS Chairman, Togolese President Faure Gnassingbe in his opening address of the Summit Commended President Weah on his historic elections as Liberia's 24th President to a rousing applause.

He assured the Liberian Leader and the people of Liberia that ECOWAS will remain engaged with Liberia during the tenure of President Weah.

The ECOWAS Chairman said the regional body was assured of the commitment of the Liberian leader to the Principles of ECOWAS and look forward to his involvement.

The Leaders of ECOWAS are now in closed door discussions on the security and political crisis in Guinea Bissau, which is the major focus of the one-day high-level meeting.

More than ten Heads of States and High-ranking Government Officials were in Lome, Togo attending the Extraordinary ECOWAS Summit.

