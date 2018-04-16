Egypt: Sisi, Aoun Meet On Developments in Syria

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Sunday15/4/2018 met his Lebanese counterpart Michel Aoun on the sidelines of the 29th Arab Summit, concluded earlier on the day in the Saudi city of Dhahran, presidential spokesman Bassam Rady said in a statement.

The two leaders mulled recent regional developments, especially on the Syrian arena and ways to alleviate the humanitarian suffering of the Syrian people.

Sisi affirmed Egypt's keenness on boosting distinguished relations with Lebanon and promoting bilateral cooperation in all fields.

He also reviewed the unprecedented challenges faced by the Arab world that make it necessary to intensify consultations and coordination between the two countries in various fields.

In turn, Aoun praised the pivotal role played by Egypt in promoting joint Arab action and maintaining the cohesion of the Arab nation and addressing the dangers it faces.

The meeting was a chance to review bilateral relations and ways of enhancing cooperation in various fields, especially in the military sector and training of the Lebanese armed forces.

The Lebanese president expressed Lebanon's pride in its strong and close relations with Egypt, affirming keenness on promoting cooperation between the two countries at all levels.