16 April 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Sisi, Aoun Meet On Developments in Syria

Tagged:

Related Topics

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Sunday15/4/2018 met his Lebanese counterpart Michel Aoun on the sidelines of the 29th Arab Summit, concluded earlier on the day in the Saudi city of Dhahran, presidential spokesman Bassam Rady said in a statement.

The two leaders mulled recent regional developments, especially on the Syrian arena and ways to alleviate the humanitarian suffering of the Syrian people.

Sisi affirmed Egypt's keenness on boosting distinguished relations with Lebanon and promoting bilateral cooperation in all fields.

He also reviewed the unprecedented challenges faced by the Arab world that make it necessary to intensify consultations and coordination between the two countries in various fields.

In turn, Aoun praised the pivotal role played by Egypt in promoting joint Arab action and maintaining the cohesion of the Arab nation and addressing the dangers it faces.

The meeting was a chance to review bilateral relations and ways of enhancing cooperation in various fields, especially in the military sector and training of the Lebanese armed forces.

The Lebanese president expressed Lebanon's pride in its strong and close relations with Egypt, affirming keenness on promoting cooperation between the two countries at all levels.

Egypt

300 Cleopatra Era Artifacts Displayed for First Time

The Egyptian Museum in downtown Cairo is hosting a temporary exhibition of 300 artifacts from the era of Queen… Read more »

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Copyright © 2018 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.