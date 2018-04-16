Egypt: FM Affirms Success of Arab Summit

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukri affirmed the success of the 29th Arab Summit in adopting resolutions that will activate solidarity and joint Arab action and contribute to addressing the issues and challenges that threaten the Arab world at this stage.
In statements to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), he said that the results of the summit will be translated into a joint Arab action that is more coordinated to resolve the crises in the region, adding that the "Dhahran Declaration" issued at the end of the summit meetings received a consensus reflecting a positive spirit among the Arab delegations participating in the summit.