Egypt: FM Affirms Success of Arab Summit

The Egyptian Museum in downtown Cairo is hosting a temporary exhibition of 300 artifacts from the era of Queen… Read more »

In statements to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), he said that the results of the summit will be translated into a joint Arab action that is more coordinated to resolve the crises in the region, adding that the "Dhahran Declaration" issued at the end of the summit meetings received a consensus reflecting a positive spirit among the Arab delegations participating in the summit.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukri affirmed the success of the 29th Arab Summit in adopting resolutions that will activate solidarity and joint Arab action and contribute to addressing the issues and challenges that threaten the Arab world at this stage.

Copyright © 2018 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.