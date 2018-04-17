16 April 2018

Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

Nigeria: Gunmen Kidnap German in Nigeria

Photo: Tony Webster/Flickr
(File photo)

The German national was working at a construction site in northern Nigeria. Kidnapping for ransom is common in Nigeria.

Five armed men kidnapped a German national and killed a policeman in northern Nigeria, police said on Monday.

Gunmen on motorcycles opened fire on a vehicle carrying workers to a construction site run by construction company Dantata & Sawoe in Kano city, abducting the German national working for the firm and killing a police escort, said police spokesman Magaji Musa Majia.

"The attackers killed one police sergeant attached to the special protection unit on escort duty and abducted ... a German national working with the company," the spokesman said. "A manhunt for the abductors is ongoing."

Kidnapping for ransom is common in Nigeria. Armed criminal groups in the oil-producing south have regularly kidnapped oil-workers, wealthy people and family members of government ministers to extract payments.

Kidnapping has increasingly spread to the north, where cattle rustlers have turned to the practice after a government crackdown on livestock theft.

Northeastern Nigeria is also the scene of a long-running war between the military and Boko Haram militants, who have abducted more than 1,000 children since 2013, according to UNICEF.

(AFP, dpa)

Nigeria

