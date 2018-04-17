Nigeria: Autopsy Reveals How Singer Allegedly Killed By Danish Husband Died

The Police Command in Lagos State on Monday said that the autopsy report on a Nigerian artiste, Zainab Nielsen, revealed that she died from trauma suffered as a result of the impact on her head.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Zainab and her four-year-old daughter, Petral, were found dead on April 5 at their Banana Island resident, Ikoyi, where she resided with her husband, Peter Nielsen.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Edgal Imohimi, said the forensic report revealed that there were blood stains from the couples' bedroom to the kitchen.

"Even though it was cleverly wiped from the floor, experts were still able to detect it with the application of special chemical reagents.

"Blood stains were also discovered on the wash-hand basins and on the hand towel the suspect used in wiping his hands after the commission of the offence.

"Although it was cleverly cleaned up as well, the experts were able to discover that too," Mr Imohimi said.

He also said that forensic examinations were being carried out and would be used as evidence against the suspect, Peter Nielsen, who had been charged to court.

During the trial last week, the police narrated how the suspect allegedly killed his wife and daughter and then tried to make it look like an accident.

On Monday, the police chiefi also gave an update on the arrest of five suspects operating an illegal brewery in Ikorodu Area of Lagos.

The commissioner, who presented the suspects, said that the result of the samples taken from the illegal brewery to the laboratory was being awaited.

"Investigation to ascertain where the product is taken to for bottling or canning is ongoing," he said.