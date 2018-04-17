A Chitungwiza man appeared in court yesterday on allegations of stealing property worth $49 982 belonging to former President Robert Mugabe.

Mr Mugabe is being represented by Enoch Nyamurima (52), who was residing at Zimbabwe House where the crime was committed.

Pepukai Zvakavapano appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Josephine Sande facing charges of unlawful entry in aggravating circumstances.

He pleaded not guilty, claiming that he had been given the items by Mr Mugabe.

He was remanded to today for bail ruling.

The prosecutor Ms Francesca Mukumbiri alleged that sometime during the beginning of March, Zimbabwe House was supposed to be renovated.

Nyamurima was instructed to transfer Mr Mugabe's household goods, computers, printers and computer accessories that were in the house to the former Pollo-Ground where five shipping containers had been placed for the purpose of securing the goods.

He carried out the instructions and securely locked all the containers.

On April 3 at around 0200hrs, Zvakavapano was on perimeter guard duty at Zimbabwe House in the company of his accomplice known as Marega, a private in the Zimbabwe National Army, who is still at large.

They allegedly connived to steal property from the containers and broke three padlocks and stole computers, laptops and computer accessories. Zvakavapano allegedly took out most of the stolen goods over the precast wall, but was disturbed by other servicemen on patrol and dumped some of the items and ran away to avoid detection.

The two allegedly sold the goods they managed to sneak away with at give-away prices.

On April 10, detectives came across some of the stolen goods, which were on display for sale in the CBD and the owner of the shop led them to Voster Chigede who had bought the laptop from Tawanda Musekiwa who led them to Zvakavapano.

Zvakavapano was arrested and a search was conducted at his house and some of the stolen goods were recovered. The detectives also recovered additional items from Takawira Gutsu who had bought them from Zvakavapano.

The total amount of the items recovered was $13 215.