Botswana: Masisi, Nyusi Meet

Maputo — President Mokgweetsi Masisi meeting his Mozambique counterpart, Mr Filipe Nyusi at the Office of the President during the former's working visit in Maputo, Mozambique,April 16.

President Masisi has been making consultative visits to neighbouring countries to introduce himself ever since his ascendancy to the presidency on April 1.

It is a longstanding tradition in the SADC region for new Heads of State to make such visits.

The two leaders promised to continue nurturing existing good relations between their countries.

