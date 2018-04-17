Luanda — 1º de Agosto defeated Egypt's Al Ahly on Sunday by 31-25, in group A?s second roundmatch of the 34th edition of the Africa Women Cup Winners' Cup in Cairo.

The military thus added the second win in the competition, after beating Dynamic of Cameroon by 27-13 in the debut math.

On Monday, 1º de Agosto, who are seeking to retain the title, are playing Cara of Congo.

The other Angolan team Petro de Luanda also reached in group B, the second victory in the competition, after beating the FAP of Cameroon by 30-17.

In the first round, Petro beat Habitat of Cote d'Ivoire by 30-15. On Wednesday for the third round, peto will play Abo of Congo.