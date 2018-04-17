16 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angolan Teams Unstoppable in Africa Cup Winners' Cup

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — 1º de Agosto defeated Egypt's Al Ahly on Sunday by 31-25, in group A?s second roundmatch of the 34th edition of the Africa Women Cup Winners' Cup in Cairo.

The military thus added the second win in the competition, after beating Dynamic of Cameroon by 27-13 in the debut math.

On Monday, 1º de Agosto, who are seeking to retain the title, are playing Cara of Congo.

The other Angolan team Petro de Luanda also reached in group B, the second victory in the competition, after beating the FAP of Cameroon by 30-17.

In the first round, Petro beat Habitat of Cote d'Ivoire by 30-15. On Wednesday for the third round, peto will play Abo of Congo.

Angola

Sonangol Guarantees Fuel Supply By Rail

Angolan National Oil Company "Sonangol" has guaranteed the supply of fuel to the eastern Moxico province twice… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.