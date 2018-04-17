16 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Priest Calls On Faithful to Avoid Selfishness

Tagged:

Related Topics

Lubango — The parish priest of Lubango's See Cathedral, in the southern Huila Province, Simeão Kaita, last Sunday called on Catholic faithful to leave behind the attitude of selfishness, pride and self-indulgence, to focus instead on practices that promote common peace.

The appeal was made during the service that marked the third Sunday after Easter, having encouraged christians to re-evaluate their options and reorient their actions towards the common good.

"It is necessary that, in every moment of our life, we convert ourselves to Jesus and his values, with total availability to accept God's challenges and His salvation proposal (...)", emphasised the prelate.

The Third Easter Sunday service was attended by over 300 faithful.

Angola

Sonangol Guarantees Fuel Supply By Rail

Angolan National Oil Company "Sonangol" has guaranteed the supply of fuel to the eastern Moxico province twice… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.