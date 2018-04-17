Angola: Priest Calls On Faithful to Avoid Selfishness

Lubango — The parish priest of Lubango's See Cathedral, in the southern Huila Province, Simeão Kaita, last Sunday called on Catholic faithful to leave behind the attitude of selfishness, pride and self-indulgence, to focus instead on practices that promote common peace.

The appeal was made during the service that marked the third Sunday after Easter, having encouraged christians to re-evaluate their options and reorient their actions towards the common good.

"It is necessary that, in every moment of our life, we convert ourselves to Jesus and his values, with total availability to accept God's challenges and His salvation proposal (...)", emphasised the prelate.

The Third Easter Sunday service was attended by over 300 faithful.