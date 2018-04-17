Angola: Quantum Global Denies Involvement in Transfer of U.S.$500 Million

Luanda — The Swiss entrepreneurial group Quantum Global has categorically denied the "false allegations made by the media", according to which this company was being investigated by the Angolan authorities in regard to a suspicious transfer of USD 500 million.

The Quantum Global founder and president, Jean-Claude Bastos de Morais, has said in regard to this information "I vehemently deny any of those allegations and I can unequivocally confirm that neither Quantum Global nor myself were part of a transaction of USD 500 million, which is being investigated by the Angolan authorities".

He stressed that the false allegations continue to be published by the media, despite the fact that the company placed, on April 04, an official communiqué on its website clarifying the issue.

He went on to say that he did not know about such transaction until it came on the media and, eventually, it was confirmed by the Angolan Finances Ministry.

"Moreover, in no occasion I was interrogated by the angolan authorities or any other regulatory body about the said transaction", he emphasised.

Meanwhile, Quantum Global has also announced that it is terminating the management contract it had with the Angolan Sovereign Fund (FSDEA), due to the changes of the company's priorities in Angola.

The company has assured that there are no more funds from the FSDEA being managed by Quantum Global. However, it has also manifested its pride for the work done for the FEDEA.