Angola to Count On UN Port Management Assistance

Luanda — Angola will count on the aid of the United Nations in the training of staff operating in the management and maintenance of the country's ports to develop the sector.

This was announced on Friday in Luanda by the UNCTAD secretary-general, Mukshisa Kituyi, who manifested willingness to pay a closer attention to the transport sector as way to take advantage of the modern infrastructures of the country.

The UNCTAD official, who was speaking following an audience granted by the Transport minister, Augusto Tomás, underscored that the efficiency in the functioning of the transport would boost the development of Angola.

On the ocassion, Mukshisa Kituyi stressed that the United Nations' trade institution is currently assessing the conditions of the transport sector in Angola and seeking the best way to take advantage of its infrastructure, adding that the aim is to aid the country to bolster the best practices of ports management.

The UNCTAD representative also met with ministers of Agriculture and Forest, Marcos Alexandre Nhunga, of Fisheries and Sea, Victória de Barros Neto, Hotels and Tourism, Ângela Bragança and Culture, Carolina Cerqueira.