16 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola to Count On UN Port Management Assistance

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — Angola will count on the aid of the United Nations in the training of staff operating in the management and maintenance of the country's ports to develop the sector.

This was announced on Friday in Luanda by the UNCTAD secretary-general, Mukshisa Kituyi, who manifested willingness to pay a closer attention to the transport sector as way to take advantage of the modern infrastructures of the country.

The UNCTAD official, who was speaking following an audience granted by the Transport minister, Augusto Tomás, underscored that the efficiency in the functioning of the transport would boost the development of Angola.

On the ocassion, Mukshisa Kituyi stressed that the United Nations' trade institution is currently assessing the conditions of the transport sector in Angola and seeking the best way to take advantage of its infrastructure, adding that the aim is to aid the country to bolster the best practices of ports management.

The UNCTAD representative also met with ministers of Agriculture and Forest, Marcos Alexandre Nhunga, of Fisheries and Sea, Victória de Barros Neto, Hotels and Tourism, Ângela Bragança and Culture, Carolina Cerqueira.

Angola

Sonangol Guarantees Fuel Supply By Rail

Angolan National Oil Company "Sonangol" has guaranteed the supply of fuel to the eastern Moxico province twice… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.