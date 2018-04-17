16 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Young People Pay Homage to José Eduardo Dos Santos

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — Over a thousand young people last Saturday in Luanda organised a motor vehicles tour aimed at paying homage to the former Angolan President, José Eduardo dos Santos, for his contribution to the country's peace and reconciliation process.

The procession started in Vila Alice ward, Rangel District of Luanda Municipality, and moved towards the Fidel Castro Motorway, culminating in Kilamba City's multi-purpose pavilion with a music concert.

The event included the screening of various speeches by José Eduardo dos Santos, who is currently the head of the ruling MPLA party. The youths were wearing white t-shirts with the face of the former President of the Republic and the phrase "Angola agradece" (Angola thanks you).

Mário Durão, one of the promoters of this initiative, spoke about the legacy of José Eduardo dos Santos, having stressed that he deserves "respect and consideration" for all that he has done for the country.

José Eduardo dos Santos was born on 28 August, 1942, in Luanda.

In 1979, following the death of the country's first president (Dr Agostinho Neto), Mr Dos Santos was picked to be the head of the MPLA party and was also sworn in as Head of State (President of the then People's Republic of Angola - RPA) on 21 September that year.

Meanwhile, in sequence of the elections held in 2017, on 23 August, José Eduardo dos Santos - who was not a presidential candidate - stepped down from the Presidency of the Republic, thus beginning the process of leaving active political life behind, as he had pledged roughly a year before.

José Eduardo dos Santos is married to Ana Paula dos Santos.

