16 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angolan Armed Forces' Chief of Staff Visits Troops in Lesotho

Maseru — The General Chief of Staff of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA), general Geraldo Sachipengo Nunda, is since Sunday in Maseru, Lesotho paying an assessment visit to the country?s troops deployed in that Kingdom.

The Angolan troops are taking part of the SADC Preventive Mission in the Kingdom of Lesotho (SAPMIL).

During his stay in Lesotho, the general, who is leading a delegation of the Angolan Armed Forces, is expected to hold contacts with local authorities and visit the country's troops deployed in that region.

The Kingdom of Lesotho is part of SADC and is experiencing a political crisis aggravated by the murder of two heads of its armed forces in 2015 and 2017, which prompted authorities to call for community intervention.

A total of 269 troops, including military, police, intelligence and civilians, have been deployed in the country since last December.

The mission is led by Angola, under the rotating presidency of the SADC Political, Defense and Security body.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

