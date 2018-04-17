17 April 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Dangote Bags ABU Award Over Intervention Programmes

President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote has been conferred with the 2018 Corporate Award by Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) in recognition of his intervention programmes in various sectors of the economy, especially the educational sector.

Speaking said at the presentation over the weekend, in Abuja,National President of ABU's Alumni Association, Professor Ahmed Tijani Mora, said that award was presented to the top industrialist in view of the numerous contributions of his conglomerate to the development of the educational sector in Nigeria

Mora said the interventions of Aliko Dangote Foundation in the educational sector over the years have been unprecedented, especially the sponsorship of various scholarship programmes.

In his response, Dangote, who was represented at the ceremony by the company's Executive Director Stakeholders Management and Corporate Communication, Engr. Ahmed Mansur, said the award will spur the conglomerate to scale up its intervention programmes in all sectors.

He added that Dangote Group will not rest on its oars in ensuring that the educational sector achieved its rightful place in Nigeria.

