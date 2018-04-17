Photo: Daily Monitor

Kampala — The Electoral Commission has asked political parties in the country to prepare their candidates for elections to fill 3,336 political positions created in the new municipalities, local councils and sub-counties.

Mr Harold Kaija, the deputy secretary general of Forum for Democratic Change, the largest opposition party in the country, told the press at their headquarters in Najjanankumbi yesterday that they were informed of the elections for new positions during a meeting with EC officials on Saturday.

The new positions to be competed for are in 45 districts across the country.

Candidates will battle for positions of six municipality MPs, 201 district directly elected councillors, 146 district women councillors, seven municipality chairpersons, 208 sub-county/town council chairpersons, 730 district directly elected sub-county/town council councillors and 746 sub-county/town council women councillors.

"Even when our country is sinking, the government of President Museveni has decided to create small positions to help him keep in power. That is what you get when you are ruled by an educated dictator. We shall rally our support in these districts and make sure we throw him out," Mr Kaija said. In January, it was revealed that at least 40,000 government jobs in 19 areas were vacant. The Finance ministry blamed the unfilled jobs to budget constraints.

Mr Jotham Taremwa, the EC public relations officer, declined to reveal how much money has been budgeted for elections in the new districts.

He said the EC would give details at a press briefing today and reveal how and when the elections will be held.

"The Commission is planning to hold a press conference tomorrow (today) on the elections in the new municipalities, town councils and sub-counties. All your questions will be answered. We are releasing the programme tomorrow because the funds are already with us," he said.

Asked why these impending elections have been prioritised ahead of the Local Council I&II elections, Mr Taremwa said the EC had not received funds from the government.

"For LCI elections, we are waiting to receive the funds. The good news is that government has committed to give us additional funding to resume. The moment we receive the money, we shall commence the programme and announce to the country. It is about Shs7 billion," he said.

Other positions

Others are 216 sub-county/town council male older persons, 217 sub-county/town council women older persons, 212 sub-county/town council women persons with disability, 214 sub-county/town council male persons with disability, 214 /sub-county/town council male youth councillors and 214 sub-county/council female youth councillors.