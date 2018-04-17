16 April 2018

Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Mozambique: Nyusi to Attend Commonwealth Summit

Tagged:

Related Topics

London — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi will be in London this week to attend the biennial Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), which opens on Thursday.

The summit will focus on increasing intra-Commonwealth trade, which is projected to increase to one trillion US dollars by 2020. This is seen by some analysts as being particularly important in the context of Britain's planned exit from the European Union and its desire to secure new trade deals. Currently, almost half of Britain's trade is within the European Union, while trade with Commonwealth partners accounts for only ten per cent.

According to Australia's Foreign Minister, Julie Bishop, the Commonwealth is looking at expanding its membership beyond English speaking nations. She told News Corp Australia that “there is a big push to extend the commonwealth beyond its old colonial image with a campaign to include new members which were not under British control”.

In another development, Zimbabwe has been invited to attend the summit as an observer for the first time since the country was suspended from the Commonwealth over accusations of human rights abuses and election rigging. In 2003, President Robert Mugabe withdrew the country from the Commonwealth, and it now looks likely that moves will be underway to repair relations, with Zimbabwe's Foreign Minister Sibusiso Moyo attending the summit.

The Commonwealth is made up of 53 countries with 2.4 billion citizens, with Mozambique joining in 1995.

Mozambique

Mozambique Eye Seychelles Scalp

Mozambique are looking forward to a place at the next round as they host Seychelles in the second leg of the First Round… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.