Angola: Govt Wants to Speed Up Allocation of Licenses

Saurimo — The Ministry of Mineral Resources and Petroleum wants to accelerate the drafting of contracts and allocation of licenses for exploration of ornamental rock, as part of the policies to attract investors.

Speaking to National Radio station on Monday, in eastern Lunda Sul province, the director André Buta said, the sector intends to make administrative and legislative practice more attractive, especially in the attribution of permits.

"Our offers in terms of legal procedures, tax and duties are very attractive and competitive across Africa. The biggest problem is to speed the procedure, he said pledging to overcome as fast as possible the problem.

He added that there are cases where some investors have been waiting for one to two years to receive their license.

According to him, the Angolan Executive is creating conditions for electricity in the exploration zones of ornamental rock.