16 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Agriculture Focuses On Reducing Exports

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry is working to contribute to reducing exports by increasing domestic production and improving agribusiness, said Monday in Luanda the State Secretary for Agriculture and Livestock, Carlos Alberto Jaime.

He was speaking at the opening of the workshop to promote and encourage the participation of an Angolan delegation at the 20th international agricultural congress and conference, called "Agritech Israel 2018", which takes place from 8 to 10 May in the city of Tel Aviv, Israel.

He encouraged the Angolan businessmen to participate in the event as an opportunity for the national business to expose the potential.

The official said that the relations between the two countries are in a good moment, taking into account the need that Angola has to increase the national production for the diversification process of the economy.

In his turn, the Israeli ambassador to Angola, Oren Rozemblat, considered that the power of the Angolan economy is in agriculture, which requires high agricultural technology, an element that Israel succeeds and wants to increase cooperation with the country, taking into account the fact that it has a sufficient market.

Angola

Sonangol Guarantees Fuel Supply By Rail

Angolan National Oil Company "Sonangol" has guaranteed the supply of fuel to the eastern Moxico province twice… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.