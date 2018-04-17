Angola: Agriculture Focuses On Reducing Exports

Luanda — The Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry is working to contribute to reducing exports by increasing domestic production and improving agribusiness, said Monday in Luanda the State Secretary for Agriculture and Livestock, Carlos Alberto Jaime.

He was speaking at the opening of the workshop to promote and encourage the participation of an Angolan delegation at the 20th international agricultural congress and conference, called "Agritech Israel 2018", which takes place from 8 to 10 May in the city of Tel Aviv, Israel.

He encouraged the Angolan businessmen to participate in the event as an opportunity for the national business to expose the potential.

The official said that the relations between the two countries are in a good moment, taking into account the need that Angola has to increase the national production for the diversification process of the economy.

In his turn, the Israeli ambassador to Angola, Oren Rozemblat, considered that the power of the Angolan economy is in agriculture, which requires high agricultural technology, an element that Israel succeeds and wants to increase cooperation with the country, taking into account the fact that it has a sufficient market.