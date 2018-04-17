16 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Primagest Was Never Part of Sonangol

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The Angolan State-owned oil company Sonangol last Friday issued a press release explaining that the following companies, Berkeley, Primagest and Leadervalue were never part of the business of the institution.

The announcement follows the news recently published by Angolan and Portuguese media outlets which state that there still remain doubts on the oil companies' statements made in April 2016, which is believed that the institution on that occasion stated that Primagest company is not and was never a subsidiary firm of Sonangol during the years 2011 to 2013.

The company adds that Primagest and Berkeley and Leadervalue never took part of any business run by the oil firm.

On the other hand, and for the sake of clarity, Sonangol expressly declares that it has not, directly or indirectly, had any relation with the acquisition of the COBA Business Group by Berkeley - Management Services SA and by Leadervalue - Consulting Investments SA or even with the activity of this business group, whether in the case of companies registered in Angola or in the case of companies registered in Portugal, namely COBA - Consulting.

"Although Sonangol does not react to any and all news published about it, in particular those which do not have significant repercussions or damage for itself or for third parties, in the present case, due to the repercussion that it may have and the seriousness of what is involved, it cannot fail to publicly make this clarification", reads Sonangol's note.

Angola

Sonangol Guarantees Fuel Supply By Rail

Angolan National Oil Company "Sonangol" has guaranteed the supply of fuel to the eastern Moxico province twice… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.