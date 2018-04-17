Angola: Primagest Was Never Part of Sonangol

Luanda — The Angolan State-owned oil company Sonangol last Friday issued a press release explaining that the following companies, Berkeley, Primagest and Leadervalue were never part of the business of the institution.

The announcement follows the news recently published by Angolan and Portuguese media outlets which state that there still remain doubts on the oil companies' statements made in April 2016, which is believed that the institution on that occasion stated that Primagest company is not and was never a subsidiary firm of Sonangol during the years 2011 to 2013.

The company adds that Primagest and Berkeley and Leadervalue never took part of any business run by the oil firm.

On the other hand, and for the sake of clarity, Sonangol expressly declares that it has not, directly or indirectly, had any relation with the acquisition of the COBA Business Group by Berkeley - Management Services SA and by Leadervalue - Consulting Investments SA or even with the activity of this business group, whether in the case of companies registered in Angola or in the case of companies registered in Portugal, namely COBA - Consulting.

"Although Sonangol does not react to any and all news published about it, in particular those which do not have significant repercussions or damage for itself or for third parties, in the present case, due to the repercussion that it may have and the seriousness of what is involved, it cannot fail to publicly make this clarification", reads Sonangol's note.