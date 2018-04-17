South Africa: Minister Nathi Mthethwa Visits Angola

press release

Joint statement on the official visit by South African Minister of Arts and Culture to Angola, 10-13 April 2018, Luanda, Angola

The Minister Mr Nathi Mthethwa visited Angola on the invitation of counterpart, HE Mrs Carolina Cerqueira.

The purpose of the meeting was to follow up on commitments made in the "Agreement of Cooperation" (PoC) in the field of "Arts and Culture and Programme of Cooperation". The Ministers agreed to fast track the implementation of the Agreement and recommend the renewal of the PoC.

During the visit, the two Ministers visited several sites of historical importance to both countries in Luanda and Cuando Cubango Provinces. Together with the areas incorporated in the PoC, the Ministers agreed to prioritize the following:

To cooperate on the project of nominating Cuito Cuanavale on the World Heritage List, as well as the project "Human Rights, Liberation Struggle and Reconciliation: Nelson Mandela Legacy Sites" as a contribution to the Roads to Independence: African Liberation Heritage Programme;

A co-production of a documentary narrating the history of the "Battle of Cuito Cuanavale";

Urge the whole of SADC Countries to observe 23th March as a "Day of Reflection" regarding Africa's Roads to Independence;

Develop Memoranda of Understanding between Freedom Park, in South Africa, and Agostinho Neto and Cuito Cuanavalle Memorials, in Angola;

Strengthen the Cooperation on the exchange Programme for Library Development, including the realization of book fairs;

To cooperate on the rehabilitation of Viana Transit Camp;

Share knowledge and experiences toward nation building and social cohesion programmes including the integration of local communities. To this end, the two countries agreed to host national cultural weeks in Angola and South Africa;

Issued by: Department of Arts and Culture