Angola: Rain Displaces Over 2,000 People

Cuito — At least 2,650 people have been displaced when their residences were destroyed following downpour that hit the central Bie province April this year.

The fact was confirmed Monday by the director of Institutional and Press Communication Office of Interior Ministry in Bié, the prison inspector, José Capingãla Daniel.

He said in addition to houses, the rainfall also destroyed schools, health and religious facilities and farmlands.

He guaranteed assistance to the victim by Fire-Fighter Department and provincial Social Welfare.

Still, in the same period four people have been killed by lightning.