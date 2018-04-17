16 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Rain Displaces Over 2,000 People

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cuito — At least 2,650 people have been displaced when their residences were destroyed following downpour that hit the central Bie province April this year.

The fact was confirmed Monday by the director of Institutional and Press Communication Office of Interior Ministry in Bié, the prison inspector, José Capingãla Daniel.

He said in addition to houses, the rainfall also destroyed schools, health and religious facilities and farmlands.

He guaranteed assistance to the victim by Fire-Fighter Department and provincial Social Welfare.

Still, in the same period four people have been killed by lightning.

Angola

Sonangol Guarantees Fuel Supply By Rail

Angolan National Oil Company "Sonangol" has guaranteed the supply of fuel to the eastern Moxico province twice… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.