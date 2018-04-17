16 April 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Four Year Old Child Killed in Chiradzulu Road Accident

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Emily Kaliwo

Chiradzulu — A four - year - old girl, Sulija Thekerani from Senjere Village in Traditional Authority (T/A) Kadewere in Chiradzulu died on Thursday morning after a vehicle ran over her.

Chiradzulu Police Public Relations Officer, Wiston Nyalugwe confirmed in an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Friday that a vehicle registration BS 1746 TATA Van owned by Bake Lands Limited hit the girl when she attempted to cross the road.

Nyalugwe said the vehicle was heading to Milepa Trading Centre from Limbe.

According to Nyalugwe an eye witness, Charles Banda, said the child wanted to collect sugarcane from a man who was on the other side of the road while the vehicle had already closed in.

"Postmortem conducted at Chiradzulu District Hospital indicated that death was caused by severe head injuries," Nyalugwe said.

The police publicist added that the driver of the vehicle, Weluzani Tung'ande, 25, from Njeremba Village in T/A Mpama in the same district was currently in police custody waiting to appear before court to answer charges of causing death by reckless or negligent driving contrary to section 126 (4) (c) of Road Traffic Act.

Malawi

Catholic Priest Arrested Over Murder Of Man With Albinism

A Catholic priest at Zomba Diocese has been arrested over the recent abduction and murder of a 22-year-old person with… Read more »

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Copyright © 2018 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.