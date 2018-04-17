Malawi: Four Year Old Child Killed in Chiradzulu Road Accident

Chiradzulu — A four - year - old girl, Sulija Thekerani from Senjere Village in Traditional Authority (T/A) Kadewere in Chiradzulu died on Thursday morning after a vehicle ran over her.

Chiradzulu Police Public Relations Officer, Wiston Nyalugwe confirmed in an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Friday that a vehicle registration BS 1746 TATA Van owned by Bake Lands Limited hit the girl when she attempted to cross the road.

Nyalugwe said the vehicle was heading to Milepa Trading Centre from Limbe.

According to Nyalugwe an eye witness, Charles Banda, said the child wanted to collect sugarcane from a man who was on the other side of the road while the vehicle had already closed in.

"Postmortem conducted at Chiradzulu District Hospital indicated that death was caused by severe head injuries," Nyalugwe said.

The police publicist added that the driver of the vehicle, Weluzani Tung'ande, 25, from Njeremba Village in T/A Mpama in the same district was currently in police custody waiting to appear before court to answer charges of causing death by reckless or negligent driving contrary to section 126 (4) (c) of Road Traffic Act.