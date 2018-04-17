16 April 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Mzuni FC Vows to Come Back Strong After Nchalo United Defeat

By Duncan Kaonga

Mzuzu — Mzuzu University (Mzuni) Football Club (FC) says it will go back to the drawing board to ensure the team starts winning following its 1-0 loss to Nchalo United in a 2018/19 league opener on Saturday.

Speaking in an interview after the match, Mzuni's team manager, McNebert Kazuwa said his charges failed to cope with Nchalo United players' fast pace.

"We failed to contain the fast play of our opponents as we were slow and second on the ball," Kazuwa said.

He further said the team has trust in the current squad and it will turn the tables soon.

"We trust the boys and I am confident that come the next game they will deliver for the team considering the display which they showed in the second half of the match. We were attacking but we were betrayed by lack of fire power," he said.

Kazuwa asked Mzuni's fans not to despair saying the team would come back strong in the next game.

On his part, Nchalo United coach, Charles Manda hailed his boys for the fighting spirit which afforded them a dream start for their debut season.

"I thank God and the fighting spirit by my players as they are just young stars, fresh from the second tier league," Manda said.

A stunning header in the 13th minute from Ishmael Ziyembe was enough to seal victory for the lower Shire based side.

Despite the win, Nchalo United loses the three points following a punishment by the country's football governing body after the team was found guilty for attempted match fixing last year in a Carlsberg cup game against Chitipa United.

