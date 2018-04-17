The TNM Super League opener between Karonga United and Azam Tigers played at the Karonga stadium on Saturday has grossed Mk2.7 million.

The match which ended 0-0 was Karonga United's first competitive match at the newly constructed stadium.

The two clubs went home with Mk542,000 each with the owner of the stadium Karonga district council also pocketing MK542,000 and 10% of the gate collection went to Super League of Malawi, another 10% going to Football Association of Malawi and 5% going to sports council and with the remainig going to logistics and security of the game.

According to Karonga united chairperson Alufeyo Chipanga Banda the K2.7 million that the game realized is a testimony to the football loving public who turned up in large numbers despite the tough weather conditions.

"We couldn't have asked for more from our fans who embraced the difficult weather conditions to come and watch us play hence we are happy of what this game has achieved considering its our first league match at the newly constructed stadium," he said.

He added as the club is operating without any sponsor any gate revenue c will be vital in running the club for the rest of the league season.

However, soccer pundit Hilary Mwalwenje while applauding the gate collection has urged Karonga United in conjunction with the stadium management to close loopholes that are still apparent at the stadium.

"Time and time again we have seen people scale the stadiums fence and jump inside to watch games practically for free and these loopholes must be closed by providing better security because its affecting gate revenue," he explained