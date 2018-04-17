Angola Wants Complementary Strategies for Maritime Security

Luanda — Angola considers it essential that African States develop complementary maritime strategies at the national, regional and continental levels for maritime space protection, risk prevention, threat identification, the definition of coordinated responses and legal accountability.

The information was provided on Monday in Luanda by Angolan Foreign Minister Manuel Augusto at the official opening of the 1st postgraduate course in Law of the Sea, designed to train Angolan cadres on issues related to the maritime domain, in the economic, legal, political, technological security, among others.

According to the official, effective cooperation, the sharing of information and an adequate and pragmatic distribution of resources are also defended by Angola in this regard.

He considers maritime security as essential for the preservation of the peace, stability and development of the so-called blue economy for the riparian states, especially in the Gulf of Guinea region.

The said that the African integrated maritime strategy recognizes the potential of the maritime sector to promote socio-economic development, boost trade and improve the living conditions of more than 700 million people on the African continent.

However, he acknowledged that piracy has emerged as a threat to maritime security, undermining both economic gains and peace and stability in Africa and the world.

He therefore deplored the fact that the maritime space of West and Central Africa, as one of the catalysts of trade and development of the continent's economies, was confronted with a situation of insecurity and increased crime, particularly in the Gulf of Guinea.