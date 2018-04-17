Angola: Angop Journalist Rufino Marcelina to Be Buried At Camama Cemetery Wednesday

Luanda — The remains of the journalist of Angola News Agency (ANGOP) Rufino Manuel Marcelina who died on Saturday victim of illness will be buried on Wednesday at Luanda's "Camama" Cemetery, at 11 am.

The wake will be held at recreation centre "Liga Nacional Africana", starting from 7:00 pm on Tuesday.

According to a family source, the deceased complained of malaise during the morning shower and was rushed to a hospital unit, where he died later.

Rufino Marcelina joined Angop's staff on July 2, 1990, as a journalist, through the Diplomatic, Documentation, Social Desks and the date was the sub-editor of International Desk.

Rufino Manuel Marcelina was born in Luanda on July 8, 1965 and is survived by a widow and six children.